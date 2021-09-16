The Procter & Gamble’s (PG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PG. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.63.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $352.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.