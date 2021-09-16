The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Bryan J. Young Sells 1,662 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SHW opened at $299.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

