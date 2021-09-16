The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,831.75

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,831.75 ($23.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,761.50 ($23.01). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,788 ($23.36), with a volume of 655,781 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,750.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,831.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -364.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

