The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.09.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.