Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of TBPH opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $290,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

