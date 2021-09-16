Therese Tucker Sells 61,748 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.36. The company had a trading volume of 486,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

