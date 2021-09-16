Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THBRF opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

