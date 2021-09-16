Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
THBRF opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.05.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.