thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.75 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €14.75 ($17.35) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.14 ($14.28).

TKA stock opened at €9.36 ($11.01) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.81. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

