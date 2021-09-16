thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TKAMY opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

