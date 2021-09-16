Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Up 7,300.0% in August

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS TNMCF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

