Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 69,691 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $29,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

