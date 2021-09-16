Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,829,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,667 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $35,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 142.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 385,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 226,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Cameco stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

