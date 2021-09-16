Toronto Dominion Bank Has $40.40 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,937 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $40,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 155,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $397,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

