Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 90,247 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,247 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The Southern worth $32,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in The Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

