Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 348.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 191,622 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $2,352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 38,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,333. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

