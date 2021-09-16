TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7843 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58.

NYSE:TTE opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

