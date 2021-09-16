TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7843 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58.
NYSE:TTE opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.