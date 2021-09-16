Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$47.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.19.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

