Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 3,527 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $207.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

