Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 3,527 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $207.54.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
