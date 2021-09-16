Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Reduced by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 107.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 275.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,371. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $207.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average is $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

