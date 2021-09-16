Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,830% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Post by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,016,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 111,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.55.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

