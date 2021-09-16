TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $21.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRSWF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS TRSWF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

