Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

