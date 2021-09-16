Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

