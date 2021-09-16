Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $20.30. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

