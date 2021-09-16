Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.41.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TOLWF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

