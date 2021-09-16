TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.50

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 142670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,292,648. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

