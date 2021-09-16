TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. TRON has a total market cap of $8.20 billion and approximately $2.53 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001411 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

