True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in August

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.