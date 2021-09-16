TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $418.95 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.