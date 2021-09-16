TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 7,890 Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth $205,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 167.6% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 147,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 92,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

