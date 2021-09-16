TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,392 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $88.14.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

