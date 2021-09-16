TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. 5,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.