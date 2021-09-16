TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 604.4% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TSR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.05. TSR has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

