Tullow Oil’s (TUWOY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 41,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $829.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.