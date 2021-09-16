Typhoon Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,274.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $719,758.08 and $41,274.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.76 or 0.07535662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.80 or 0.99996891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00875051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.