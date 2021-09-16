Ubiq Market Capitalization Achieves $12.10 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $37,541.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.57 or 0.07504463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00391698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.27 or 0.01338478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00542448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.38 or 0.00554426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00330036 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.