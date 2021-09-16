UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.00. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.