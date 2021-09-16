Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 847.8% in August

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 847.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMICY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

