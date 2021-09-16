Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.