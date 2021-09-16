United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $32.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

