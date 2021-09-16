United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,068. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.2107 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.40%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

