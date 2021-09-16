Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Unitil by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $762.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

