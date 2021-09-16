Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 60.1% in August

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the August 15th total of 649,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Urban One by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urban One by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UONEK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 8,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,607. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

