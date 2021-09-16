US Bancorp DE Has $302,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crown were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Crown by 102.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 172.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 11.6% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

