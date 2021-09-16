US Bancorp DE Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $169.64.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

