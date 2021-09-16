US Bancorp DE Has $351,000 Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in argenx were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.08.

ARGX stock opened at $321.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average is $300.42. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $234.54 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

