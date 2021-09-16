US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.