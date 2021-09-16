US Bancorp DE Sells 1,055 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

