US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $759,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.77 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.