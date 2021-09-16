USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $87.46. 64,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $358,299 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

